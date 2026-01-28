MAGA Creeps Claim Attack On Rep. Omar Was A False Flag

Real America's Voice co-hosts Terrance Bates, Dr. Gina Loudon, and David Brody opined like jackasses that Rep. Ilhan Omar orchestrated her attack last night at a town hall when a Trump supporting man sprayed her with a liquid from a syringe.

Donald Trump has been attacking Rep. Omar for years, but recently ramped it up since he began his racist attacks against Somali migrants living in Minnesota and then using his ICE Gestapo to invade Minneapolis.

Susie Madrak wrote earlier, "Andy Kazmierczak, the attacker, is a MAGAt who has pictures of Trump as his profile picture on his Facebook."

But the MAGA cult needs no evidence, only a highly vitriolic stream of political invective. Former 700 Club host and reporter David Brody set the table by showing a video of the incident and promoting Trump's attacks on Rep. Omar.

Christian Nationalist Gina spewed the conspiracy.



LOUDON: But what are we going to do about it if it was a setup? I mean, I don't know. I've never seen, I can't imagine. She didn't know what it was. BRODY: I don't think. LOUDON: If it was real, come on. If it were real. Okay. You don't, you don't know if it's acid. You don't know if it has fentanyl. You don't go running toward the assailant. I'm sorry. I'm just not going to believe she's so B.A. that she goes running straight toward the assailant. I just, yeah. Anyway. BRODY: But wait, can I just say something? Let me, let me just say something. I do want to say that if this was a setup for some, you know, cause this is the, you know, the, the, the, the view now on social media, a lot of, in a lot of circles, if this was a setup, this would be the single stupidest moment ever for a politician to set this up because your career is over. You're going back to wherever you work at one point. Let's just leave it at that. The point is, she'd be done. Everything would be done. If this was found out that this was a setup, that's the end of her career.

Since Rep. Omar is Trump's target, it's inconceivable for members of the MAGA media cult to admit any responsibility and always blame the victim of their grievances.

But wait, there's more insanity. Gina Loudon describes MAGA conspiracy theorists and their behavior towards Demented Donald as if they are Democrats.

LOUDON: No, it isn't. David, you're giving her constituency way too much credit. No, no, no, no. Oh my gosh. How many things do you, do you see these entire constituencies of people believing that are simply not true, David? It happens all the time. So if it were proven that it was a setup, her district would never believe it. They would always believe what they want to believe, whatever she says, and it would not have any effect on her career whatsoever. BRODY: I'm just saying it would be stupid for her to do it. That's, that's, that's my point. It would be dumb for any politician to even think that. LOUDON: No, I don't think so. Not in her district. They'll just believe her.

MAGAts like Gina Loudon believe, promote, and defend every sick action Trump makes and every cretinous word he vomits from his pie-hole.

Andy Kazmierczak, the man who attacked Ilhan Omar tonight at her town hall, has made Trump his profile picture multiple times on Facebook. — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) 2026-01-28T04:16:07.285Z

Trump: Rep. Ilhan Omar "probably had herself sprayed, knowing her." — ABC — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) January 28, 2026

