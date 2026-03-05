Oh Noes! DoJ Gives Up On Making Joe Biden Pay For Autopen Crimes

The White House referred an inquiry about the matter to the Justice Department. But there was no applicable statute.
By Susie MadrakMarch 5, 2026

Oh darn! The DoJ has dropped an investigation into former President Joe Biden's nefarious use of an autopen, a person briefed on the matter told NBC News.

The highly respected Justice Department pardon attorney Ed Martin opened the probe while he was interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. It wound down recently under Jeanine Pirro, the current U.S. attorney, who is a longtime Trump ally and former Fox News host.

The autopen case was never presented to a grand jury, unlike the case that Pirro's office tried to bring forward last month against six members of Congress who participated in a social media video that urged members of the military and intelligence communities not to follow unlawful orders.

Seems it's difficult to bring a criminal case when there is not even a readily identifiable and applicable criminal statute. Huh, imagine that. I guess the criminal statute that exists only in the Golden King's mind isn't enough?

But wait! Our Esteemed Supreme Court says presidents are immune from prosecution, anyway! I'm so confused!

NEW: Jeanine Pirro - under intense pressure from Trump - has FAILED to bring a criminal case against President Biden for his alleged use of the Autopen. Operation Epic Fail! www.nytimes.com/2026/03/04/u...

Mueller, She Wrote (@muellershewrote.com) 2026-03-04T20:16:09.907Z

that would be a crucial problem, yes www.nytimes.com/2026/03/04/u...

Quinta Jurecic (@qjurecic.bsky.social) 2026-03-04T20:42:49.465Z

Trump’s Department of Justice tried and failed to prosecute former President Joe Biden after a bizarre investigation over his use of an autopen to sign presidential orders came up empty.

The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast.bsky.social) 2026-03-04T23:37:53.668826Z

Discussion

