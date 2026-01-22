Mike Johnson And Trump Need To Get A Room

Mike, get yourself some dignity and a therapist. And take your nose out of Lumpy's butt.
By Conover KennardJanuary 22, 2026

House Speaker Mike Johnson was asked by CNN's Manu Raju what Trump was "trying to do" when he sent Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre a letter, admitting that he wants to acquire Greenland because "your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace." It's worth noting that Norway's government has no control over the Nobel Peace Prize; it's awarded by the independent Norwegian Nobel Committee, but since we're stuck in stupid land with our peanut butter-brained president at the helm, this is where we are.

"What was he trying to do there?" Raju asked.

"You have to ask him," MAGA Mike responded.

"He was criticizing them for not giving the Nobel Peace Prize," Raju clarified.

"Well, look, there's a lot of people that criticize them for making a political decision and not giving the Nobel Peace Prize to probably the most deserving individual in the history of the country," Johnson insisted.

"But normally, the country doesn't have a Nobel Peace Prize," Raju explained.

"Eight to ten wars and conflicts have been resolved by President Trump, and he got snubbed," Trump's Little Johnson falsely said.

Manu Raju explained that the Norwegian government doesn't award the prize.

"No, but it is his country, and he has a lot of influence," Johnson said.

So, in other words, Johnson would prefer that the Prime Minister strongarm the Nobel Committee so that Trump can finally get this award. And Trump did not end eight wars. I think we'd know about these wars if that were true. Our country is at a tipping point, and the House Speaker, along with his Republican colleagues, is pretending that Trump's bonkers letter and attempt to acquire Greenland because his feelings were hurt are completely acceptable.

Mike Johnson accuses Norway of “making a political decision & not awarding the Nobel Prize to probably the most deserving individual in history of the prize. There are 8 to 10 wars & conflicts that’ve been resolved by President Trump, & he got snubbed.”

(Vid via Manu Raju on X)

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-01-21T18:42:35.917Z

