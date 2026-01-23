Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, The Cure performs, Friday I'm In Love. I cannot believe we made it to Friday, Phew!

Cutting Through The Crap says that congressional Republicans are not cowards, they are collaborators.

SCOTUSblog warns us that only electoral reform, not the court, can protect against an American Caesar.

Can It Happen Here? reports on our fascist with a brain bleed.

Wonkette: Confused, Babbling Tyrant Caves on Iceland (Means Greenland).

Bonus Track: Street Art Utopia meets nature.

