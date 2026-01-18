Pirro Continues To Lose In Court

Judge Winebox Jeanine Pirro continues to rack up the losses in DC courts. She is a mess. Remember when she tried to knock a case down from a felony to a misdemeanor and still failed to get a conviction? Or when the sandwich throwing hero was found not guilty? Well, let's add a pathetic third failure to her list.

This time it she failed to get a man convicted for shining a laser light at Trump's helicopter. Huffington Post reports that a man who Pirro's office charged with a felony was found not guilty - and the jury took only 35 minutes to come to their decision. That is barely enough time to sit down, introduce everyone, pick a jury foreman and take a 1st vote.

Jacon Winkler was the defendant. He was arrested after a "U.S. Secret Service agent allegedly saw him shine the red beam at the low-flying helicopter shortly after it departed from the White House grounds." The felony charge carried a maximum five-year prison sentence, if Winkler had been convicted.

After his arrest, Judge Winebox told the press that she planned to prosecute him “to the fullest extent of the law.”

To make matters worse, Winkler is an unhoused D.C. resident. And the laser he pointed? it was a cat toy keychain, not some high tech laser.

Pirro's office had no comment on her latest failure.