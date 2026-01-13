Pro-Auschwitz Republican Flips To Democrat In Bid To Win After California Redistricting

A Republican candidate for governor in California will instead run for Congress as a Democrat despite floating Auschwitz, the infamous Nazi concentration camp, as an "unemployment plan."
By David EdwardsJanuary 13, 2026

In paperwork filed on Monday, Kyle Langford indicated that he would be vying for Democratic Rep. Julia Brownley's seat in the primary for California's 26th Congressional District. Brownley announced she would not run for another term.

Langford's move comes several months after California voters approved a redistricting plan that was expected to have little impact on the 26th.

Last year, Langford shared a photo of himself standing in front of the former Auschwitz concentration camp, where 1.1 people, mostly of Jewish ancestry, were murdered during World War II. He included a caption that said the concentration camp was his "0% Unemployment Plan."

Langford later insisted that he "wasn't joking."

"I think it is exactly what is needed to stabilize California and keep people safe," he said. "My German ancestors smile upon me."

The Auschwitz Memorial responded by calling Langford's plan "a profound moral failure."

