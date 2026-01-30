Trump Uses Warren Tribute To Smear Alex Pretti

Trump shared a video of what was thought to be Pretti getting into an altercation with DHS agents 11 days before his death.
Trump Uses Warren Tribute To Smear Alex Pretti
Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
By David EdwardsJanuary 30, 2026

President Donald Trump used Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-MA) tribute to Alex Pretti in an attempt to smear the slain 37-year-old nurse.

In a Truth Social post on Thursday, Trump shared a video of what was thought to be Pretti getting into an altercation with DHS agents days before his death.

"Caring for people was at the core of who he was," Warren says in the video. "He was incapable of causing harm. Alex carried patience, compassion, and calm as a steady light within him."

As Warren speaks, Pretti appears engaged in a scuffle with law enforcement days before he was killed.

"Even at the very end, that light was there. I recognized his familiar stillness and signature calm composure," the senator notes.

Trump also shared remarks from one of his fans, calling the video "The Story of Alex Pretti."

Asked about Pretti earlier this week, Trump replied, "I love everybody. I love all of our people. I love his family. And it's a very sad situation."

