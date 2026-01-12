Tom Homan Blames Minneapolis For The Murder Of Renee Good

Donald Trump's heavy-handed Border Czar Tom Homan stumbled and fumbled trying to defend DHS Sec Kristi Noem calling Renée Good a terrorist, instead blaming the city of Minneapolis for her death because of their immigration policies.

Homan, like all Trump officials, is attempting to muddy the waters on what happened to Good in order to shield his ICE agents from criminal charges.

WELKER: And yet what Minneapolis officials are arguing is that the way that ICE officials are carrying out their duties may be adding to the tension. Secretary Noem labeled this an act of domestic terrorism. What's the evidence for that allegation, Mr. Harmon? HOMAN: Bottom line is, bottom line is, again, why are we in Minneapolis? If they didn't have the sanctuary policies they had. WEELKER: But do you have evidence that she's a domestic terrorist?

The bottom line is an ICE agent murdered a woman in a car without cause. The idea of labeling Good as a domestic terrorism is despicable. If Good was planting a bomb to blow up ICE agents, I'd say that's terrorism. It's obvious she was trying to drive away when she was shot in the face and murdered.

It also undermines the actual definition of a domestic terrorist.

Homan then attempted to defend Trump and Noem calling Good a terrorist by rewriting the definition of terrorism but offered up weak sauce to do so.

WELKER: But I want to stay on this question, which is about the way in which the woman who was shot and killed is being labeled as a domestic terrorism terrorist.



Just to be clear, is anyone who protests ICE a domestic terrorist in the eyes of the administration? HOMAN: I can't say that. You know, it's a case by case basis. But, you know, if you look up the definition of terrorism, is there violence? Is there a threat of violence based on an ideology that wants to change the way the government does what we do? Look at the definition of terrorism.

This is ridiculous. Homan is now saying what he's clearly pretending he is not saying after Welker asked for clarification. If you disagree with Stephen Miller's white nationalist outlook on immigration and you protest about it, General Zod claims that makes you a terrorist.

When Welker followed up, Homan acted like Lou Costello.

WELKER: But was Secretary Noem correct to label her a domestic terrorist, Mr. Homan? HOMAN: Look, we don't know what...I don't know what Secretary Noem knows what I know.

Huh?

Homan then claimed what Renée Good did was illegal. In what sense?

Even if what she did was illegal, it does not warrant a fucking death sentence.

.