Bernie Sanders Hits Billionaires Hard At L.A. Pro-Tax Rally

Bernie Sanders rallied support in Los Angeles Wednesday night for a controversial proposed wealth tax in California. You are probably familiar with Bernie's greatest hits, but the crowd didn't seem to mind hearing the oldies.

“Do you know what the most significant addiction crisis in America is today? It is the greed of the billionaire class,” the Vermont senator told a boisterous crowd.

“For these people, enough is never enough. They are dedicated to accumulating more and more wealth and power, and they do that no matter what harm they bring to working families, to our children and to our parents.”

The proposed ballot initiative would impose a one-time, 5 percent tax on billionaires’ assets.

That places Sanders opposite Gov. Gavin Newsom, who argues it could drive billionaires from California, depriving the state of needed income tax revenue.

Sanders said that confronting “the grotesque level of income and wealth inequality” in the U.S. is “the most important economic and moral issue of our time.” He singled out several high-profile billionaires, among them Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Ellison. Sanders also lit into Elon Musk at multiple points during his speech, noting the X owner’s work to help elect President Donald Trump.

