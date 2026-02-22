Bernie Sanders Hits Billionaires Hard At L.A. Pro-Tax Rally

He talks about obscene wealth as if it's a bad thing -- because it is.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 22, 2026

Bernie Sanders rallied support in Los Angeles Wednesday night for a controversial proposed wealth tax in California. You are probably familiar with Bernie's greatest hits, but the crowd didn't seem to mind hearing the oldies.

“Do you know what the most significant addiction crisis in America is today? It is the greed of the billionaire class,” the Vermont senator told a boisterous crowd.

“For these people, enough is never enough. They are dedicated to accumulating more and more wealth and power, and they do that no matter what harm they bring to working families, to our children and to our parents.”

The proposed ballot initiative would impose a one-time, 5 percent tax on billionaires’ assets.

That places Sanders opposite Gov. Gavin Newsom, who argues it could drive billionaires from California, depriving the state of needed income tax revenue.

Sanders said that confronting “the grotesque level of income and wealth inequality” in the U.S. is “the most important economic and moral issue of our time.” He singled out several high-profile billionaires, among them Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Ellison. Sanders also lit into Elon Musk at multiple points during his speech, noting the X owner’s work to help elect President Donald Trump.

"Enough is enough. The billionaire class cannot have it all. This nation belongs to all of us." — Bernie Sanders

abc7news.com/post/bernie-...

Gil Durán (@gilduran.com) 2026-02-19T23:22:48.907Z

California is currently weighing a ballot initiative that would institute a one-time wealth tax on billionaires living in the state.

I think it’s a good idea.

Watch what my friend Bernie Sanders had to say.

Robert Reich (@rbreich.bsky.social) 2026-02-20T01:30:08.816887Z

Bernie Sanders rallies support for wealth tax in California: ‘Enough is enough’

Politico (@politico.com) 2026-02-19T04:05:16Z

“At a time when the wealth and power of the billionaire class has never been greater, we are here today to send a very clear and profound message to them, and that is: enough is enough,” the senator said.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon