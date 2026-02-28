FCC Chair Gives North Korean Television A Run For Their Money

FCC Chair Brendan Carr called Trump the "political colossus of our time" during a slobbering segment promoting their so-called "Pledge America Campaign" that looks to force broadcasters to air what they deem "patriotic" or "pro-America" content.

We already discussed the fact that this campaign is something straight out of North Korea and it'll be anything but "voluntary" if it's used a a cudgel to get broadcasters to air content that Carr and MAGA consider "patriotic," the rest of us be damned.

As as one op-ed suggested, one of the truly most patriotic things broadcasters could air in response to this would be to "put 45 words on the screen — the words of the First Amendment."

Here's Carr and Maria Bartiromo pretending this is just some innocuous request while bashing anyone who has legitimate issues with what he's doing from her show on Fox Business Network this Friday:

BARTIROMO: Meanwhile, America is approaching its 250th birthday. Many patriots are seeking ways to celebrate the patriotism now spreading to on-air broadcasts. Mr. Chairman, you announced your Pledge America Campaign, encouraging broadcasters to air more pro-America content, such as starting each day with the Star-Spangled Banner or the Pledge of Allegiance. Tell us more. What kind of a response are you getting?

CARR: We're in midst of a great period of time here in D.C., a great revival, a golden age. Just this week, we had the state of the union where President Trump, who is truly the political colossus of our time, showed the American people exactly why he's delivering these great results. Prices are down. Broadband prices are down 8 to 9 percent. Cell phone prices are down off Biden-era highs, and we're launching a Pledge America Campaign at the FCC, which allows broadcasters to air pro-America patriotic programming to celebrate the country's 250th birth. The reaction has been interesting. Many broadcasters have embraced it. Some on the left pushed back. Apparently, they have a problem with patriotic pro-America programming. But it's a good opportunity for broadcasters to let their viewers know exactly where they stand. BARTIROMO: You know, it's just incredible that we actually need the FCC to remind viewers and remind the people who are programming to put beautiful patriotism on their airwaves. But you're right, you've got pockets of the country that are pushing back on this, even as we know that this is the greatest country in the world and the freest country in the world. CARR: Yeah, you're right. You look, we have started the FCC's open meetings that I chair with the Pledge of Allegiance. We introduced that when I took over. If you go back 50 years, there was something called the Bicentennial Minute, where broadcasters would voluntarily do a minute every day, something about the history of the country at that point in time, 200 years ago. And I think there's a lot that we got right in media policy in the 50s and the 60s and the 70s. And I think we need to return to a lot of that. BARTIROMO: All right, we'll be watching. Brendan Carr, great to have you this morning.

North Korean television ain't got nothing on these two.