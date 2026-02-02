Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"This is pitiful. A thousand people freezing their butts off, waiting to worship a rat. What a hype! Groundhog Day used to mean something in this town. They used to pull the hog out, and they used to eat it! You're hypocrites! All of you!" -- Phil Connors, Groundhog Day
By driftglassFebruary 2, 2026

On this day in 1993 the citizens of Dubois, Pennsylvania were treated to an exclusive theatrical premiere event of Groundhog Day. Written (in part) and directed by Harold Ramis, the Fantasy/Comedy starred Billy Murray, Andie MacDowell, and Chris Elliott.

For the record, Groundhog Day was both a critical and commercial hit. At the 1994 Saturn Awards (sponsored by the Academy Of Science Fiction, Fantasy, And Horror Films), the film received an incredible six nominations ('Best Costumes,' 'Best Writing,' 'Best Director,' 'Best Actress,' 'Best Actor,' and 'Best Fantasy Film'). At the end of the night, however, only MacDowell went home with a trophy. At the 1994 Hugo Awards, Groundhog Day was nominated in the category of 'Best Dramatic Presentation.'

emptywheel: Pam Bondi Destroying the Village to Save Stephen Miller’s Murderers.

The Field Negro: The House Negro Power Rankings.

Alas, a Blog: The Future of Journalism is Now.

Attention space nerds! This Week's Sky at a Glance, January 30 – February 8.

