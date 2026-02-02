Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1993 the citizens of Dubois, Pennsylvania were treated to an exclusive theatrical premiere event of Groundhog Day. Written (in part) and directed by Harold Ramis, the Fantasy/Comedy starred Billy Murray, Andie MacDowell, and Chris Elliott.

For the record, Groundhog Day was both a critical and commercial hit. At the 1994 Saturn Awards (sponsored by the Academy Of Science Fiction, Fantasy, And Horror Films), the film received an incredible six nominations ('Best Costumes,' 'Best Writing,' 'Best Director,' 'Best Actress,' 'Best Actor,' and 'Best Fantasy Film'). At the end of the night, however, only MacDowell went home with a trophy. At the 1994 Hugo Awards, Groundhog Day was nominated in the category of 'Best Dramatic Presentation.'

