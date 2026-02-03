Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"And while Lenin read a book on Marx/ The quartet practiced in the park/ And we sang dirges in the dark/ The day the music died..." -- American Pie, Don McLean
By driftglassFebruary 3, 2026

On this day in 1959, tragedy struck when Buddy Holly (aged 22), The Big Bopper (aged 28), and Ritchie Valens (aged 17) all lost their lives in a plane crash on their way to the next date of their Winter Party Dance Tour. After experiencing heating problems on his tour bus, Holly hired a private plane to take the three men from Clear Lake, Iowa, to Moorhead, Minnesota. The event, which also took the life of pilot Roger Peterson, later became known as “The Day the Music Died,” after Don McLean’s reference to the tragedy in his 1971 song, “American Pie.”

Public Notice: What if we just stopped paying taxes?

Volts: All about "reactionary centrism".

Digby's Hullabaloo: Trump Is A Cornered Animal.

Attention space nerds! James Webb Space Telescope watches distant galaxies form farthest cluster ever seen in the ancient universe.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

