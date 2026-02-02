Todd Blanche Tries To Justify Stephen Miller's Thirst For Insane Immigration Quotas

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche played the fool for Stephen Miller's white nationalist deportation craze and attempted to justify implementing his horrific immigration quotas on ABC's THIS WEEK.

Donald Trump said his immigration crackdown would be only focused on immigrants with violent criminal records, but roving bands of ICE agents terrorizing communities are doing nothing of the sort.

Host George Stephanopoulos began this segment by highlighting a judge's smackdown for arresting and detaining five year old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father whom their lawyers said was following the legal process for asylum by ICE.

Stephanopoulos then called out the Deputy Attorney General when he accurately stated more than two thirds of immigrants picked up by mask-wearing ICE agents have no criminal record.

Blanche's only recourse was to morph into General Zod Homan.

STEPH: They are being released across the country as well by judges, and the president said he was going to prioritize those who had criminal records, but about 70% at least of those who have been detained don't have criminal records. BLANCHE: Well, just hang on. The fact that they're here illegally is a crime. And so when you say they don't have criminal records, they are by their presence being here without status having come into this country illegally or overstayed illegally. That is a crime. And so we have to be careful, and you're right.

No, we don't have to be careful. Being undocumented is NOT A CRIME. It is a civil matter, not criminal. What they are doing is ethnic cleansing.

Masked marauders shirking the 4th amendment while violently abducting US Citizens and non-violent immigrants while killing people in their process is not the intent of immigration law.

Blanche then claimed he didn't know if Liam Conejo Ramos and his father followed proper procedure.

There is no clarity involved in Miller's ICE operations. It's all numbers and fuck people, their rights and the US Constitution.

Deputy AG Blanche did nothing to assuage concerns about the abusive ICE practices. Using civil laws to justify killings, home invasions and abductions is an affront to all that is American.

Blanche treated convicted sex trafficking offender and Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell better than he did a five year old who did nothing wrong except to exist.