What Surprise Will Feds Spring On State Election Officials?

Kash Patel's FBI contacted state election officials from across the country for an unheard-of briefing on “preparations” for the midterms, What A Day via Crooked Media has learned. At least one top state official is a teensy bit paranoid!

The FBI is organizing a mysterious conference call in late February for local election officials from all 50 states to discuss plans for the midterm elections with federal law enforcement agencies, according to an email obtained by What A Day. The exact purpose of the call remains unclear. But it’s raising concerns after President Donald Trump called for state elections to be nationalized. Election officials from every state received an invitation for the call on Feb. 25th, to be joined by Trump’s FBI, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and U.S. Election Assistance Commission. The email, which was obtained via public records request, was sent on Tuesday by an official named Kellie Hardiman, who gave her title as “FBI Election Executive.” Hardiman wrote that the FBI and other federal agencies “would like to invite you to a call where we can discuss our preparations for the cycle, as well as updates and resources we can provide to you and your staff.” She added: “We look forward to speaking with you in support of the 2026 midterm elections.”

Creepy and mysterious!

Here is a post from a Kellie Hardiman on LinkedIn a year ago, who appears to be the same person:

I am delighted and humbled to share I’ve been selected as the Deputy Assistant Director of the Intelligence Branch in FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division. My 21 years in the Bureau thus far have been almost exclusively focused on national security matters, so it is both exciting and a bit daunting to have the opportunity to learn a new problem set that has such a tangible impact on the daily lives of Americans and is the backbone of the FBI’s mission.

Maybe they're going to offer protection to state election officials who are so often threatened, sometimes by the president of the U.S.? That would be thoughtful!

Or maybe it's something really helpful, like sending the National Guard or ICE to election polls. Maybe with food vendors and clowns! You never know!