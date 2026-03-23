Fox News Ignores Trump's Insane Mueller Post

If you only watched Fox News over the weekend, you didn’t hear about President Donald Trump’s widely condemned reaction to Robert Mueller’s death.
By Ed ScarceMarch 23, 2026

"If you only watched Fox News over the weekend, you didn’t hear about President Donald Trump’s widely condemned reaction to Robert Mueller’s death." Why does Fox News have a broadcast license again?

Source: CNN

If you only watched Fox News over the weekend, you didn’t hear about President Donald Trump’s widely condemned reaction to Robert Mueller’s death.

“Robert Mueller just died,” Trump posted to Truth Social shortly after the news of the former FBI director’s death became public on Saturday afternoon. “Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

Since then, Fox News has mentioned Mueller’s death at least six times on air without ever quoting Trump’s celebration or all the outrage the post provoked, according to TV transcript database searches.

Most of Fox’s mentions of Mueller’s death were short news updates, not full-fledged discussions. But that, too, was a curious choice for a network whose biggest stars spent years villainizing Mueller for leading the Russia probe during Trump’s first term.

I don't know whether this "hot take" made it to air, but Newsmax was less shy about waving their pom-poms.

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