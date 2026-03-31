ICE Will Be Waiting To Grab Family Members At Marine Corps Graduation

People without identifying documents who arrive at Parris Island in Beaufort, South Carolina for recruit family days and graduation events this week may now have to answer to ICE officials, the Marine Corps said.

"Federal law enforcement personnel will be present at installation access points to conduct enhanced screening and lawful immigration status inquiries during recruit family and graduation days,” a message on the Parris Island website read.

While sometimes family members don’t have proper documentation, it wasn’t clear why ICE had decided to target Parris Island. Couldn't be because they don't have basic human decency, could it?

Graduation is Friday morning, but family members are usually invited to visit the base and celebrate their offspring's completion of the grueling training beginning this Wednesday. Imagine giving your child over to the service of the country and being forbidden to watch his graduation because you're afraid of being deported.

“While the Marine Corps routinely coordinates with federal partners on security matters, this is the first time in recent memory that federal law enforcement agencies have supported base access operations at Parris Island in this capacity,” according to a Parris Island spokesperson.

"ICE agents will be stationed outside graduation events for the nation’s newest Marines to identify whether any of their family members are undocumented, according to the Marine Corps." — Ryan J. Reilly “paints a vivid and urgent portrait of… disarray” (@ryanjreilly.com) 2026-03-30T23:23:16.973Z

ICE to be deployed outside Marine Corps graduation to screen families of troops: report #RawStory — #TuckFrump (@realtuckfrumper.bsky.social) 2026-03-31T01:03:50.000Z

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