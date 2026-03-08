Iran Accuses U.S. Of War Crime In Desalination Plant Bombing

"The U.S. committed a blatant and desperate crime by attacking a freshwater desalination plant on Qeshm Island," said Iran's Foreign Minister
Iran Accuses U.S. Of War Crime In Desalination Plant Bombing
Credit: Twitter
By Ed ScarceMarch 8, 2026

A dangerous escalation of the war, if proven that the United States was responsible. Other countries in the region depend on such desalinaton plants for fresh water (Qatar nearly 100%, Kuwait and Bahrain ~90%, Oman 86%, Saudi Arabia 70%), and if Iran should choose to reciprocate in kind, we'll have more countries drawn into the war. There has been one strike in Bahrain so far, but their plant had minimal damage. The one in Iran was levelled.

Source: Chicago Tribune

Tehran [Iran], March 7 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday condemned the US attack on a freshwater desalination plant on Qeshm Island, stating it's a "blatant and desperate crime" with grave consequences.

In a post on X, Araghchi emphasised that the US has set a dangerous precedent by targeting Iran's infrastructure.

"The U.S. committed a blatant and desperate crime by attacking a freshwater desalination plant on Qeshm Island. Water supply in 30 villages has been impacted. Attacking Iran's infrastructure is a dangerous move with grave consequences. The U.S. set this precedent, not Iran," Araghchi posted on X.

Asked about it, Trump said he knew nothing about it. And besides, Iran cuts babies' heads off. (Times of Israel)

Asked about Iran’s criticism of the US allegedly targeting a desalination plant, US President Donald Trump responds by highlighting Iran’s support for Hamas, which carried out atrocities on October 7.

“They are among the most evil people ever on earth. They cut babies’ heads off. They chop women in half — take a look at October 7. Take a look at one they’ve done over the last 47 years,” Trump tells reporters aboard Air Force One, appearing to conflate Iran and Hamas.

“I know nothing about a desalination plant. They’re complaining about a desalination plant. We complain about the fact that they shouldn’t be chopping babies’ heads off,” Trump adds.

Trump said he knows nothing about it and Iranians are whiners. Or something.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon