Iran Accuses U.S. Of War Crime In Desalination Plant Bombing

A dangerous escalation of the war, if proven that the United States was responsible. Other countries in the region depend on such desalinaton plants for fresh water (Qatar nearly 100%, Kuwait and Bahrain ~90%, Oman 86%, Saudi Arabia 70%), and if Iran should choose to reciprocate in kind, we'll have more countries drawn into the war. There has been one strike in Bahrain so far, but their plant had minimal damage. The one in Iran was levelled.

Source: Chicago Tribune

Tehran [Iran], March 7 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday condemned the US attack on a freshwater desalination plant on Qeshm Island, stating it's a "blatant and desperate crime" with grave consequences. In a post on X, Araghchi emphasised that the US has set a dangerous precedent by targeting Iran's infrastructure. "The U.S. committed a blatant and desperate crime by attacking a freshwater desalination plant on Qeshm Island. Water supply in 30 villages has been impacted. Attacking Iran's infrastructure is a dangerous move with grave consequences. The U.S. set this precedent, not Iran," Araghchi posted on X.

Asked about it, Trump said he knew nothing about it. And besides, Iran cuts babies' heads off. (Times of Israel)

Asked about Iran’s criticism of the US allegedly targeting a desalination plant, US President Donald Trump responds by highlighting Iran’s support for Hamas, which carried out atrocities on October 7. “They are among the most evil people ever on earth. They cut babies’ heads off. They chop women in half — take a look at October 7. Take a look at one they’ve done over the last 47 years,” Trump tells reporters aboard Air Force One, appearing to conflate Iran and Hamas. “I know nothing about a desalination plant. They’re complaining about a desalination plant. We complain about the fact that they shouldn’t be chopping babies’ heads off,” Trump adds.

Another major war crime. The Iranian diaspora should be outraged. Desalination plants are protected under international humanitarian law, specifically the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit targeting infrastructure indispensable to the survival of the civilian population. https://t.co/QFQX1VvBs4 — Canadian Prepper (@PrepperCanadian) March 7, 2026

