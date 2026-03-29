MAGA Dairy Farmer Is Disgusted With Trump, GOP

During Trump's first term, between his tariffs and his anti-immigrant stance, Wisconsin dairy farmers suffered severely. At one point, two dairy farms were closing each day. Despite that, many dairy farmers kept voting Republican, and now they are going through voter's remorse as they enter FAFO land.

The New York Times did an in-depth report on the O'Harrow Dairy Farm in northeast Wisconsin. Tim O'Harrow and his son, Joel, have been using immigrant workers on their dairy farm for years. They have both been consistent Republican voters for years. But this might be changing:

Politically, he feels different, too. In past elections, he voted party line for Republicans. He voted for Donald J. Trump in 2024, as did his father, a choice that, for both men, was part muscle memory, part dislike of the Democratic candidate. But the past year has been a series of disappointments. There were the immigration raids. The killings of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis. (Tim: “You can’t have masked thugs go out and kill citizens. Not in our country.”) And then, the war in Iran. (Joel: “He said he wouldn’t do war. And he did it.”) Both men said they would be open to voting for a Democrat for Congress this November. And for the first time in 20 years, a Democratic primary will be held in their district, a sign that the party believes it has a chance to flip what has been a solidly Republican seat.

It should be noted that the O'Harrows are also rather unhappy with Sen Ron Johnson, who basically told them to follow the rules and didn't want to hear anything that opposed Trump's policy.