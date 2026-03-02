Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Oh no, it wasn't the airplanes. It was beauty killed the beast." -- King Kong
By driftglassMarch 2, 2026

On this day in 1933 the eighth wonder of the world himself -- King Kong -- enjoyed its big screen theatrical premiere in New York City! In 1991, King Kong was finally inducted into the U.S.'s National Film Registry, which seeks to preserve films for the ages that have demonstrated significant historical, cultural, or aesthetic contributions to the genre.

No More Mister Nice Blog: War With Iran: Four Legs Good, Two Legs Bad Better.

Balloon Juice: Two Devils Dancing.

The Field Negro: The Epstein War has begun.

Attention space nerds! Astronomers just watched a star 1,540 times the size of our sun transform into a hypergiant. Will it go supernova?

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon