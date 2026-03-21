Mike’s Blog Round-Up

The Morning After
By TengrainMarch 21, 2026

Above, Maureen McGovern performs the 1973 Academy Award-winning song, The Morning After, from the movie The Poseidon Adventure. Keep the faith, our stupid timeline must end someday.

Digby sez CBS is the latest example of ETTD.

Mock, Paper, Scissors note that media consolidation is bringing us closer to Pravda on the Potomac.

America. America asks who are our allies now?

Just an Earthbound Misfit, I sees another colossal screw-up.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania notes we are entering Wedding Season.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

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