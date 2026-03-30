More Evidence Verified That Backs Up Trump Accuser, 13

Remember the 13-year-old who claimed she was sexually assaulted by Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump? More evidence has been verified that bolsters her credibility.

The Post and Courier has now corroborated key personal details given by the woman about a third man she claims also sexually assaulted her—named Jimmy Atkins. Those details suggest that she was truthful about other information she gave the FBI.

The woman claimed Epstein started abusing her and trafficked her to several men when she was aged between 13 and 15. She had met Epstein after he responded to an advertisement for babysitting that her mother, a real estate agent in South Carolina, had given to her clients.

The Post and Courier report says Atkins moved to Hilton Head, South Carolina, in the mid-’80s and took over Harbour Realty and Rentals. That was where he met the teenage girl who would later claim to the FBI during interviews in 2019 that Atkins and Epstein assaulted her.

The Post and Courier scoured records to match the woman’s testimony of Atkins’ affiliation with a college in Ohio, as well as his age, hair color, physical appearance, and his employment in Hilton Head.

The paper was also able to verify a direct association with her mother’s criminal record for embezzlement.

Her assault claims against Epstein, Atkins and Donald Trump remain unproven, and the White House has vigorously denied the assertions about the president. No direct evidence has been uncovered supporting the assault claims.

Jeffrey Epstein's accountant confirmed the 13-year-old child who gave a deposition claiming Trump and Epstein raped her had received a financial settlement from Epstein's estate. During his testimony, Richard Kahn looked scared shitless. It's not difficult to understand why. 😳👇 — Bill Madden (@maddenifico.bsky.social) 2026-03-26T01:17:09.536Z

FBI documents suggest TRUMP RAPED a 13-year-old girl and HIT HER when she BIT HIS PENIS! Then EPSTEIN PAID HER OFF! — Larry Tenney (@larrytenney.bsky.social) 2026-03-26T01:59:23.183Z