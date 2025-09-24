Jimmy Kimmel Savages Trump On First Night Of Return To His Show

Jimmy Kimmel took a shot at Donald Trump as he returned to his late-night show on Wednesday night, and he also clarified his comments about slain conservative Charlie Kirk. “He tried his best to cancel me; instead, he forced millions of people to watch the show," Kimmel said. "That backfired bigly. He might have to release the Epstein files to distract us from this now.”

“I’m not sure who had a weirder 48 hours — me, or the CEO of Tylenol,” he said, referring to Trump’s recent baseless claims that there are ties between Tylenol and autism.

Hours before Kimmel's show, Trump took to Truth Social to call ABC a "bunch of losers" and seemingly sent a threat to sue.

"I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back," Trump whined. "The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his “talent” was never there."

"Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE," he added. "He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution. I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings."

On Charlie Kirk, Kimmel said he wasn't making light of his murder. It shouldn't have to be said, but Kimmel did anyway to clear things up.

“I have no illusions about changing anyone’s mind, but I do want to make something clear, because it’s important to me as a human, and that is, you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” Kimmel said.

“Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual," he added. "That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make. But I understand that to some that felt either ill-timed or unclear, or maybe both, and for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation was reversed, there’s a good chance I’d have felt the same way.”

