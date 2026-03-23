Officer Told FBI: 'Huge Amounts' Of Papers Shredded After Epstein Death

The Epstein files keep giving up important information. The Miami Herald discovered that less than a week after disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in a New York jail, the Justice Department under the first Trump administration shredded “huge amounts of paperwork.”

Via the Daily Beast, a Bureau of Prisons “After-Actions team” went through the jail and shredded the files, according to a report drafted by an FBI official whose name has been redacted.

“[Redacted] has never seen this amount of bags of shredded documents coming out to be put in the dumpster at the rear gate of the MCC,” the file said.

​​“[Redacted] was bringing back bags of shredded papers, around 4 or 5 bags, and caller brought them into the gate to throw into the dumpster. [Redacted] told caller that the after-action team is shredding huge amounts of paperwork,” the report reads.

“Caller found it suspicious that an after-action team charged with investigating would be shredding huge amounts of paperwork with all of the officials from the AIG, FBI and BO[P] in the building in the middle of an investigation. Those giving instructions to [redacted] said, ‘Make sure you get that box too,’” the document said, referring to the assistant inspector general.

Oh, and the NYPost has a video of prison guards skipping Epstein checks the night he died.

WHY HASN'T BILL BARR BEEN SUBPOENAED?

SHADY SHREDDING: Trump’s DOJ Shredded ‘Huge’ Pile of Epstein Docs After Death. A Bureau of Prisons “After-Actions team” went through the jail and shredded the files, according to a report drafted by an FBI official. www.thedailybeast.com/trump-doj-sh... — 🌮 Old Salt (@exile57.bsky.social) 2026-03-21T17:41:15.135Z

At some point talking about the files becomes irrelevant Consider the news that documents were shredded by investigators after Epstein died in prison And the Mar-a-Lago documents have not been preserved

Or have they? Forget the files, we require interrogations under oath of witnesses and suspects — Thomas H Sears 🫘 (@thomashsears.bsky.social) 2026-03-22T20:44:10.620Z