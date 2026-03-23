Officer Told FBI: 'Huge Amounts' Of Papers Shredded After Epstein Death

“[Redacted] has never seen this amount of bags of shredded documents coming out to be put in the dumpster at the rear gate of the MCC,” the report said.
By Susie MadrakMarch 23, 2026

The Epstein files keep giving up important information. The Miami Herald discovered that less than a week after disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in a New York jail, the Justice Department under the first Trump administration shredded “huge amounts of paperwork.”

Via the Daily Beast, a Bureau of Prisons “After-Actions team” went through the jail and shredded the files, according to a report drafted by an FBI official whose name has been redacted.

“[Redacted] has never seen this amount of bags of shredded documents coming out to be put in the dumpster at the rear gate of the MCC,” the file said.

​​“[Redacted] was bringing back bags of shredded papers, around 4 or 5 bags, and caller brought them into the gate to throw into the dumpster. [Redacted] told caller that the after-action team is shredding huge amounts of paperwork,” the report reads.

“Caller found it suspicious that an after-action team charged with investigating would be shredding huge amounts of paperwork with all of the officials from the AIG, FBI and BO[P] in the building in the middle of an investigation. Those giving instructions to [redacted] said, ‘Make sure you get that box too,’” the document said, referring to the assistant inspector general.

Oh, and the NYPost has a video of prison guards skipping Epstein checks the night he died.

WHY HASN'T BILL BARR BEEN SUBPOENAED?

SHADY SHREDDING: Trump’s DOJ Shredded ‘Huge’ Pile of Epstein Docs After Death. A Bureau of Prisons “After-Actions team” went through the jail and shredded the files, according to a report drafted by an FBI official. www.thedailybeast.com/trump-doj-sh...

🌮 Old Salt (@exile57.bsky.social) 2026-03-21T17:41:15.135Z

At some point talking about the files becomes irrelevant

Consider the news that documents were shredded by investigators after Epstein died in prison

And the Mar-a-Lago documents have not been preserved
Or have they?

Forget the files, we require interrogations under oath of witnesses and suspects

Thomas H Sears 🫘 (@thomashsears.bsky.social) 2026-03-22T20:44:10.620Z

EPSTEIN 'SUIC1DE' GUARD TELLS CONGRESS DOCUMENTS WERE SHREDDED & THINGS HIDDEN 👀

NY federal jail guard told FBI, & a federal judge, boxes of documents shredded at Metropolitan Corrections Center after Epstein's d3ath.

The FBI said "files were missing"

Imagine that

Abdohassan (@abdohassan.bsky.social) 2026-03-22T18:15:44.005Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon