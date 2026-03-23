Officer Told FBI: 'Huge Amounts' Of Papers Shredded After Epstein Death

The Epstein files keep giving up important information. The Miami Herald discovered that less than a week after disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in a New York jail, the Justice Department under the first Trump administration shredded “huge amounts of paperwork.”
Via the Daily Beast, a Bureau of Prisons “After-Actions team” went through the jail and shredded the files, according to a report drafted by an FBI official whose name has been redacted.
“[Redacted] has never seen this amount of bags of shredded documents coming out to be put in the dumpster at the rear gate of the MCC,” the file said.
“[Redacted] was bringing back bags of shredded papers, around 4 or 5 bags, and caller brought them into the gate to throw into the dumpster. [Redacted] told caller that the after-action team is shredding huge amounts of paperwork,” the report reads.
“Caller found it suspicious that an after-action team charged with investigating would be shredding huge amounts of paperwork with all of the officials from the AIG, FBI and BO[P] in the building in the middle of an investigation. Those giving instructions to [redacted] said, ‘Make sure you get that box too,’” the document said, referring to the assistant inspector general.
Oh, and the NYPost has a video of prison guards skipping Epstein checks the night he died.
WHY HASN'T BILL BARR BEEN SUBPOENAED?