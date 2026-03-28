Pam Bondi Somehow Claims Being A U.S. Citizen Is 'Not A Right'

Embattled Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi told Fox News that being a US citizen is not a right, but a privilege when she was attacking President Biden's immigration policy.

Every person born in the United States is a citizen. That is a right guaranteed by the 14th amendment of the Constitution.

However, becoming a naturalized citizen grants you all the rights of US citizens except the right to run for president or vice president.

Therefore, becoming a naturalized citizen is a right, as clearly stated in the 14th Amendment.

During Bondi's interview with Fox and Friends, the discussion went off the rails.

"And just to put it in perspective, the four years when President Biden was in office, he moved to de-naturalize 24 people, four years," Bondi said. "Under President Trump, already 22 within a year. And these are bad people. They were sent to prison under Trump 45."

How many US citizens has Trump arrested, deported, or killed by Trump's immigration policies? Too many.

Going to prison does not negate naturalized citizenship.

Bondi praised Trump, as is required of all his media minions, and then a co-host asked a relevant question.

LISA: How difficult is it to secure denaturalization? Because I know in Congress, there's been legislation like the Scam Act introduced to make it. But it's not easy to secure denaturalization. Walk us through that. BONDI: Yeah, it's not, Lisa. And thank you for bringing that up because, yeah, we would love to get some tougher laws from Congress on this. We've been talking to some members. But, yeah, we can do it. These people, again, went to prison. One of them we're looking at now lied about when they got their citizenship, their naturalization, they lied about their marriage to get in this country. You can't do that. Being a citizen in our country is a privilege. It's not a right.

It is a right, you blathering idiot. If a person meets the requirement to be naturalized, then it is their right too and going to prison does not undo the process.

Bondi then lied about the awful Old Dominion shooter.

KILMEADE: I'm thinking about the old Dominion shooter who was affiliated with ICE. He's a naturalized citizen. He goes to jail with ISIS, goes to jail, gets out, and goes and shoots and goes to the ROTC classroom. BONDI: Horrible. KILMEADE: Why was he? I mean, why, from the minute he goes to prison, is he eligible to be deported? BONDI: Yes.

Wrong. The Old Dominion University shooter was sentenced to prison because denaturalization is a long and arduous process in itself.

The Biden administration could not have legally deported Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, and neither could Trump.

When an AG's job is to spew propaganda mostly, our entire law enforcement infrastructure is compromised.

In Bondi's case, it has also become weaponized against anyone Trump desires.