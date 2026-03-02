Pentagon Briefing: Iran Had No Plans For A Preemptive Strike

You mean Trump lied? Gasp!
By Susie MadrakMarch 2, 2026

Pentagon briefers have told congressional staff that Iran had no plans to preemptively strike U.S. forces or bases in the region. The bombshell admission yesterday came at a private briefing, and was confirmed by CNN reports, Politico, and the Associated Press.

In other words, Yambo had no justification for the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on the country -- unless you count the Epstein files.

White House officials had claimed that the U.S. chose to attack Iran because it had received indications that the country was planning to launch missile attacks against U.S. bases.

Trump also claimed the Iranian regime was building missiles that “could soon reach the American homeland.” An assessment from the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency published last year found that Iran was years away from possessing the intercontinental ballistic missiles required to launch attacks on the U.S. There is no current intelligence to suggest that Iran was working on an ICBM program at the time of the strikes, according to the assessment.

WASH POST: “Push from Saudis, Israel… No imminent threat…”

www.washingtonpost.com/politics/202...

The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2026-03-02T05:17:50.330Z

Sen. Mark Warner, the ranking member on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, who was briefed ahead of the United States and Israel’s strikes on Iran:

“There was no imminent threat to America.”

David Gura (@davidgura.bsky.social) 2026-03-02T04:43:17.466Z

“President Trump's decision to bomb Iran is indefensible. This was not about preempting an imminent threat—it was a strategically misguided power play, with no discernible endgame,” Cato Institute’s Jon Hoffman says.

Cato Institute (@cato.org) 2026-02-28T15:00:07.986Z

