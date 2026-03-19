Sen Wyden: Todd Blanche Blocking Epstein Drug-Trafficking Investigation

“You are covering up for pedophiles,” Wyden wrote to Blanche.
Sen Wyden: Todd Blanche Blocking Epstein Drug-Trafficking Investigation
Credit: Getty Images
By NewsHound EllenMarch 19, 2026

I never thought I’d see the day when an American deputy attorney general would obstruct an investigation into drug and sex trafficking by a pedophile and his co-conspirators but here we are in the age of Trump corruption.

Last month, I wrote about Sen. Ron Wyden’s demands for an unredacted, 69-page memo related to a 2010 federal drug trafficking and money laundering investigation in which Jeffrey Epstein and 14 others were targeted. The 2015 memo was found in the released Epstein files. It indicated the investigation was still active. All 15 targets were being investigated as co-conspirators in illegitimate wire transfers tied to illicit drugs and prostitution in New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

But the names of the other 14 targets were redacted. That's despite the fact that none of them appear to be Epstein victims and the memo was unclassified.

Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, has been investigating Epstein’s suspicious finances. “I’m convinced there’s a mess of financial crimes running throughout the Epstein story,” Wyden wrote last month on social media, “and a lot of other people who were directly involved are still walking free. That’s unacceptable."

Wyden now says a confidential tip received by his staff has informed them that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, has blocked the DEA from complying with Wyden’s request. When his staff queried the DEA about its status, they were told to direct questions to Blanche’s office.

In a scathing letter to Blanche demanding a fully unredacted copy of the memo, Wyden wrote, “Your alleged interference in this matter is highly disturbing.” That’s especially so given Blanche’s “bizarrely favorable treatment” of Epstein’s convicted accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, Wyden added.

There was “ample evidence indicating [Epstein] was engaged in large scale drug trafficking and prostitution as part of cross-border criminal conspiracy," Wyden continued, "and that Epstein was likely pumping his victims, including underage girls, with incapacitating drugs to facilitate abuse."

“I am at a loss to understand why you are blocking further investigation of this matter,” Wyden said.

We can all take some good guesses, though. They all suggest there’s something very, very damning about President P***y Grabber in that memo.

This is stunning interference. The document I’m after literally says “unclassified” at the top. The investigation it details is closed. Given Blanche's close personal ties to Donald Trump, this reeks of a continued coverup to protect key names in the Trump administration.

Senator Ron Wyden (@wyden.senate.gov) 2026-03-18T14:00:00.542Z

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