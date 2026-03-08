Virginia Passes Law Requiring Educators To Teach The Truth About Jan 6th

Virginia lawmakers have passed a bill that prohibits schools from teaching that the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot was a peaceful protest or that there was widespread election fraud. Instead, the law requires that the event be described as a violent attack on U.S. democratic institutions.

WBDJ7 reports that the bill bans schools from calling January 6th a "peaceful protest." It also requires that lessons describe the insurrection as an "unprecedented, violent attack on United States democratic institutions, infrastructure, and representatives for the purpose of overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.“

Furthermore, the bill prohibits any lessons “stating, suggesting, or presenting as credible a statement or suggestion that there was extensive election fraud that could have changed or actually changed the results of the 2020 presidential election.”

The summary of the bill reads:

"Public schools; programs and courses of instruction; instruction on January 6 insurrection; requirements and limitations. Permits a school board to provide a program of instruction on or relating to the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the United States Capitol to public school students only in accordance with the requirements of the bill. The bill prohibits any such program of instruction, any accompanying curriculum or instructional materials, or any instruction provided by a teacher as a part of such program of instruction from (i) describing, portraying, or presenting as credible a description or portrayal of the actions precipitating or involved in the January 6, 2021, insurrection as peaceful protest or (ii) stating, suggesting, or presenting as credible a statement or suggestion that there was extensive election fraud that could have changed or actually changed the results of the 2020 presidential election. The bill requires any such program of instruction, any accompanying curriculum or instructional materials, or any instruction provided by a teacher as a part of such program of instruction to describe the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the United States Capitol as an unprecedented, violent attack on U.S. democratic institutions, infrastructure, and representatives for the purpose of overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election."

Schools do have an out, though. They are not required to teach about January 6th at all. But, they must follow the law if they do choose to teach about it. I bet MAGA school districts will just avoid teaching it because the truth eludes them.

It is unclear what the punishment would be for teachers or schools that break the law. I am sure we will find out when some MAGA teacher goes rogue in class.