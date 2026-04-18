C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Mel Torme, 'A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square'

The Velvet Fog
By John AmatoApril 18, 2026

There is nothing quite like Mel Torme's voice.

He was an all-around remarkable man.

Udiscovermusic:

Possessing a smooth, sonorous croon – which earned him the rather unusual nickname “The Velvet Fog” – Mel Tormé was also an accomplished tunesmith who penned over 250 songs, including the holiday evergreen, “The Christmas Song.” If that wasn’t enough, Tormé was also a talented musician who could play drums and piano, starred in 22 movies, and was a ubiquitous presence on TV between the 1950s and 1990s. He could also pilot a plane and, to top it all, was a successful author; as well as penning a bestselling memoir called It Wasn’t All Velvet in 1988, he wrote well-received biographies of his friends, Hollywood star Judy Garland and virtuoso drummer Buddy Rich, and even published a novel.

I hadn't heard this recording before and that's why I chose it.

Open thread.

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