Cosplay Contrite Tucker Carlson Apologizes For Campaigning For Trump

"I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people, and it was not intentional. That’s all I’ll say.”
By Susie MadrakApril 21, 2026

Tucker Carlson apologized on Monday for campaigning for Trump, declaring that he would be “tormented” by the decision “for a long time” to come. During an interview with his brother Buckley Carlson – a Republican Party operative who previously wrote speeches for Trump – Carlson expressed regret for publicly supporting the president, who has repeatedly attacked him in recent months.

“You wrote speeches for him, I campaigned for him. I mean, we’re implicated in this, for sure,” said Carlson to his brother on The Tucker Carlson Show. “It’s not enough to say, ‘Well I changed my mind,’ or like, ‘Oh this is bad, I’m out.’ It’s like in very small ways, but in real ways, you and me and millions of people like us are the reason this is happening right now.”

“Yes,” Buckley replied. Tucker Carlson continued, “So I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences. You know, we’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be, and I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people, and it was not intentional. That’s all I’ll say.”

Rumor has it that Tucker may run for president, so keep that in mind as you read this. He might be sincere, BUT WHAT ARE THE ODDS?

Rick Wilson explains it all.

Fuck off, Tucker.

Transphobes Can't Read (@lordaslan.bsky.social) 2026-04-21T08:59:38.954Z

Reminder that you never need to hand it to Tucker Carlson.

Matthew Gertz (@mattgertz.bsky.social) 2026-04-20T00:08:28.368Z

Remember those stories about how Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson supposedly turned against Trump, and then they show up in the White House kissing Trump's ass?

Post-Left Watch (@postleftwatch.bsky.social) 2026-04-18T19:06:28.964Z

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