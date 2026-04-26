This Day In History: The Chernobyl Disaster

The world got lucky.
By John AmatoApril 26, 2026

On April 26, 1986, the unthinkable happened when during a test of a poorly designed reactor coupled with woefully trained personnel led to an explosion in reactor no. 4, and resulted in a meltdown that destroyed the reactor building.

WIKI: "The disaster occurred during a test to simulate cooling the reactor during an accident in blackout conditions. The operators carried out the test despite an accidental drop in reactor power. A design issue when attempting to shut down the reactor in those conditions resulted in a dramatic power surge. The reactor components ruptured and lost coolant, and the resulting steam explosions and meltdown destroyed the reactor building. This was followed by a reactor core fire that spread radioactive contaminants across the Soviet Union and Europe."

The best and most chilling adaptions of the Chernobyl disaster appeared on HBO Max in a five part miniseries simply called "Chernobyl.".

As I watched it, I was filled with as much dread as any top notch horror movie.

Three men went on a suicide mission into the radioactive basement and manually opened valves which successfully drained the water tank, which prevented a massive steam explosion.

Open thread.

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