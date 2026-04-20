Duffy To Travelers: Ignore That Fire Under Your Wallet

Trans Secretary Sean Duffy appeared on Fox to put the Orange syndicate's spin on the effect that spike jet fuel costs are having on air travel. Duffy, of course, lied through his teeth and pretended that it was all just a little momentary turbulence:

FOX HOST: So let's start here. The strait's closed, strait's open, strait is closed again. Now, there's some bad news from Delta Airlines. There's this Bloomberg story that says the carrier's fuel prices have doubled in the past month. The quote is, "We have to find ways to get that cost passed through to consumers," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said. "It won't happen overnight." Secretary Duffy, that's not good. SEAN DUFFY: Well, so first off, a lot of the carriers are eating the cost increase of jet fuel right now. Good side is we have a great supply chains for jet fuel into the US. That's not always the story in the rest of the world because of Donald Trump's energy dominance initiatives that he started over a year ago. But yes, listen, we're having a small spike in jet fuel. But, if you look in the out years, we think once this conflict is over, we're going to see jet fuel go lower than it was before the Iran conflict. So yes, a small disruption, hopefully for a short period of time, but in the long run, it becomes cheaper for Americans to travel because of decreased jet fuel prices.

This may shock the gentle reader, but Duffy was not being completely honest. While it might be easier for American companies to get jet fuel because a lot of it is being produced domestically, it's obviously not all that we need.

The result is the air travel version of shrinkflation. Many manufacturers are selling products at the same price, but they are selling them in smaller quantities. It's the same with airlines. The tickets might not be going up, per se, but there are fewer flights as the airlines are cutting back on routes. And that's only for domestic travel.

If the air traveler is going overseas, there might not always be enough fuel for American planes, and the cost of that jet fuel is going to spike even higher. Some foreign airlines are cutting back even further. Air Canada has suspended all flights to JFK airport for at least five months.

The long story short, regardless of the meaningless platitudes the trans secretary may spew, the Trumpstein-Iran War is going to harm air travel, as well as business and tourism to the United States. Another great job by the Orange Menace and his cohorts in war crimes.