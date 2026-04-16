Massive Coinky Dink: Trump Administration Cancels Catholic Charities Contract

The Trump administration abruptly canceled an $11 million contract with Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami to shelter and care for migrant children who enter the U.S. alone, ending a relationship between the Catholic Church and the U.S. government dating back more than 60 years to the first arrivals of Cuban exiles in South Florida.

Gee, do you think this has anything to do with Pope Leo not kissing his ass like the evangelical fundies do?

The Office of Refugee Resettlement, part of the federal Department of Health and Human Services, has paid Catholic Charities in Miami for several years to house immigrant children who enter the U.S. without parents or adult supervision. The non-profit operates the equivalent of a federally funded foster care system, separate and apart from state agencies that have custody of abused and neglected children. The federal government reached out to the charity in late March about the cancellation of the funding.

Late last month, the Trump administration canceled its $11 million contract with a Miami Catholic group that cares for migrant kids. “The U.S. government has abruptly decided to end more than 60 years of relationship with Catholic Charities," said the archbishop.

www.miamiherald.com/news/local/i... — Bill Grueskin (@bgrueskin.bsky.social) 2026-04-15T18:09:27.247Z

Amid his one-way feud with the pope, Trump has abruptly canceled funding for Catholic Charities of Miami to provide housing and foster families for unaccompanied immigrant children, ending a 60-year partnership and possibly forcing hundreds of children to be relocated.

-Keith Boykin — Audrey (@parickards.bsky.social) 2026-04-15T17:15:47.031Z

https://bsky.app/profile/lynnh1.bsky.social/post/3mjkkunlbd22v