Trump Cancels Release Of Yet Another Key Economic Report

Donald J. Trump insists that the economy is booming, grocery prices and inflation are down, but everyday Americans are feeling the crunch of Trump's policies, which are driving up costs. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wasn't very reassuring when he said he’s confident Americans will feel economic relief next year stemming from Trump’s tariff agenda and trade deals.

So, what about this year? We only have the president's word for that, while our wallets are being hit hard. There is no data to back up Trump's claims. The Labor Department called off releasing its October jobs report, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics scrapped its own inflation report. Of course, White House paid liar Karoline Leavitt somehow blamed Democrats. And now there's another report that's been cancelled.

The New Republic reports:

The Bureau of Economic Analysis announced Monday that it had officially canceled releasing the advance estimate on gross domestic product (GDP) for the third quarter of 2025. The Trump administration had previously delayed the release, which was initially slated for October 30, due to the government shutdown—but now it seems to have been abandoned altogether. ... The Trump administration’s decision to get stingy with publishing economic data comes amid concerns that President Donald Trump’s policies aren’t all that good for the economy. Trump’s mass deportation scheme is estimated to reduce the GDP by between 4.2 to 6.8 percent, according to the American Immigration Council. Trump’s sweeping reciprocal tariffs are also expected to place a strain on GDP, according to the Tax Foundation.

But don't worry. Trump posted this gif of him doing his little fist-y dance on Truth Social last night, so everything will be fine.

If the economy were booming as Trump claims, those reports would have been released. The president's lackeys would be screaming the numbers through the airwaves. Meanwhile, US consumer sentiment fell in November to one of the lowest levels on record as Americans' views of their personal finances soured. The lowest number on record.

At least one person is doing well in Trump's economy: Trump. He's been profiting from the presidency while Americans can't afford rising grocery costs.