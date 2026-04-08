Megyn Kelly Fine With Trump’s Iran Genocide – Because Democrats!

Kelly and guest yukked it up over Donald Trump’s deranged threat to destroy Iran.
By NewsHound EllenApril 8, 2026

Megyn Kelly has always been a conniving, political – well, I won’t use the word. But the woman who thinks it’s important for children to believe Santa Claus is white outdid herself on Tuesday joking about the prospect of Donald Trump dropping a nuclear bomb on Iran.

Oh, sure, Kelly condemned Donald Trump's demented threat. She called it "wrong" and questioned why he can't be "a dignified, strong leader without threatening a bunch of war crimes." Yet, she also made clear that even if he committed those war crimes, she'd still vote for him. In other words, trying to have her MAGA cake and eat it, too.

Before getting to her “punchline” about Trump “dropping a nuke,” Kelly joked about how much she hates Democrats. She called Democrats “very unattractive” (she forgot about AOC, George Clooney, etc.) and mocked “crazy” Sen. Elissa Slotkin for “lecturing Pete Hegseth.”

“That smug, arrogant, ‘I'm better than you. I look down my nose on you, even though you've done three tours of duty,’” Kelly said, with smug, arrogant scorn.

In fact, not only has Slotkin also done three tours of duty, she went on to work in “national security roles at the Pentagon and White House under President Bush and President Obama,” according to her official Senate bio. Hegseth, on the other hand, was pushed out of two non-profit jobs for financial mismanagement and overspending. And he became a weekend Fox News host, where he showed up hung over and colleagues smelled liquor on him.

Then came the real knee-slapper. “Trump could drop a nuke, and I would still vote Republican over those people,” Kelly said.

Guest Emily Jashinsky, a conservative journalist, cracked up.

“What they want to do is nuke our own country,” Kelly added.

Yeah, Democratic policies are just the same as mass murder, Megsy.

P.S. You don’t have to vote for a Democrat to oppose Trump’s genocidal lunacy and unfitness for office.

By the way, according to People, Kelly’s son, Yates, will be old enough to enlist in September. There is no doubt in my mind he and the rest of her family will leave all the fighting and dying to others, while she cheers on the obviously unfit Trump on the sidelines.

Ed Scarce added a laugh track to Kelly’s video to highlight what a sick puppy she is.

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