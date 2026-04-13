Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Great Posts From Liberal Blogs
By TengrainApril 13, 2026

Above, Frankie Goes to Hollywood performs, Two Tribes. On this day in 1250, The Seventh Crusade is defeated in Egypt, and Louis IX of France is captured. No particular reason that history comes to mind.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: Incompetent Nitwits Achieve Fuck All.

Annie Asks You: So It Seems No Kings 3 Was a “FOMO” Event!

String in a Maze: Purity Politics Is A One-Way Ratchet.

Mock, Paper, Scissors About Finding A Joe Rogan of the Left…

Bonus Track: Making a Bow like they did 2,000 years ago. This is really amazing craftsmanship.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

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