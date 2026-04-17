Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Heaven 17 performs, Crushed By The Wheel of Industry. "They don't have to conspire," as Gay Talese once said of the rich, "because they all think alike”

Grave Injustice does a deep dive into Peter Thiel and his many, Many, MANY projects to usurp democracy.

The Left Hook posits that rage is growing against the Broligarchs.

Balloon Juice presents Tax (the rich) Day!

Pharyngula tells us it is going to get ugly on the AI Front.

Bonus Track: Jesse Welles serenades us with The Great Class War.

My thumbnail sketch of the major economic systems:

Capitalism = anyone can be rich.

Communism = no one can be rich.

Socialism = Anyone can be rich BUT no one should be poor.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).