The New York Times hounded Joe Biden out of running for reelection not by running the occasional long-form piece hinting at senility, but by repeating those public "questions" again and again. So while I guess it's good that Peter Baker does run the occasional story about the Mad King, the Times is not devoting the kind of repetition coverage that breaks through to the general public.

Here's the latest (gift link):

President Trump’s erratic behavior and extreme comments in recent days and weeks have turbocharged the crazy-like-a-fox-or-just-plain-crazy debate that has followed him on the national political stage for a decade.

Uh, wasn't that "crazy like a fox" theme just a right wing meme that the establishment press embraced like Harry Potter's Cloak of Invisibility?

A series of disjointed, hard-to-follow and sometimes-profane statements capped by his “a whole civilization will die tonight” threat to wipe Iran off the map last week and his head-spinning attack on the “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy” pope on Sunday night have left many with the impression of a deranged autocrat mad with power.

Who are these "many" people who see a deranged autocrat mad with power? Tell us more! Do any of those people work in the White House? Your Biden pieces were chock full of the inside whisper campaign. You really haven't heard from any CURRENT insiders?

The White House rejected such assessments, saying that Mr. Trump is sharp and keeping his opponents on edge. But the president’s eruptions have raised questions about America’s leadership in a time of war. While the country has had presidents whose capacity came under question before, most recently the octogenarian Joseph R. Biden Jr. as he aged demonstrably before the public’s eyes, never in modern times has the stability of a president been so publicly and forensically debated — and with such profound consequences.

''

The New York Times talks to a different kind of person than a lowly blogger, but the only people I knew who questioned Old Joe Biden's "stability" were slowly convinced by the New York Times' constant stream of coverage that there must be fire with so much smoke being blown up America's ass.

Here is the only mention of Greenland in the article:

He has confused Greenland with Iceland.

Nothing at about his insane fixation on bullying and threatening Greenland into becoming an American territory.

I suppose for the Times, this piece is a red-lights-flashing expose.