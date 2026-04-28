Report: Vance Questions Whether Whiskey Pete Is Telling Trump The Truth

The Atlantic published a bombshell report on Monday revealing that JD Vance has “repeatedly questioned” whether or not Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon is giving Yambo an accurate portrayal of the war in Iran and the toll it is taking on the U.S. military’s arsenal.

(Bombshell? I thought everyone already knew he tells Trump fairy tales!)

The Atlantic’s Missy Ryan, Vivian Salama, Michael Scherer, and Nancy A. Youssef share a byline on the report titled “The Pentagon May Not Be Telling Trump the Full Picture About the War.”

The report cited two senior administration officials saying “the vice president has queried the accuracy of the information the Pentagon has provided about the war. He has also expressed his concerns about the availability of certain missile systems in discussions with President Trump.”

“Both Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defense, and General Dan Caine, who chairs the Joint Chiefs of Staff, have publicly said that U.S. weapons stockpiles are robust, and portrayed the damage to Iranian forces after eight weeks of fighting as drastic,” added the Atlantic report before quoting Vance insiders:

Vance’s advisers, who spoke with us on the condition of anonymity, told us that the vice president has presented his concerns as his own rather than accusing Hegseth or Caine of misleading the president. Vance is trying, the advisers suggested, to avoid making this personal, or to create divisions in Trump’s war Cabinet. Some of Vance’s confidantes, however, believe that Hegseth’s portrayal has been so positive as to be misleading.

We already know Whiskey Barrel Pete is more interested in keeping his job that in actually serving the interests of the country. You don't hire a Fox News bobblehead if you want the truth!