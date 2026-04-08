Republicans: See No Evil, Enable All Of It

Donald Trump threatened Iranian genocide in a deranged social media post on Tuesday. Making matter worse, we have an unqualified, war-crimes advocate with a drinking problem in charge of the military.
If ever there was a need for Congress to step in and do its job of checking the president, it is now.
But Congress is not even in session.
Some Republicans have publicly endorsed Trump’s madness. Republican leaders seem to be keeping quiet. As I write this, at about 4 PM EDT on Tuesday afternoon, Speaker Johnson’s only posts on Xitter today are about the “long overdue but welcome news” that the International Olympic Committee has banned transgender athletes from women’s events and an Uber Eats driver’s appreciation of Trump tax cuts.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s latest post is a retweet of a March 20 attack on Democrats for their opposition to Trump’s “Save America [By Suppressing Votes] Act.”
Democrats, on the other hand, have been demanding Congress come back into session and stop the madness. Notably, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has not.