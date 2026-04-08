Republicans: See No Evil, Enable All Of It

Silence equals complicity, GOP
Republicans: See No Evil, Enable All Of It
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By NewsHound EllenApril 8, 2026

Donald Trump threatened Iranian genocide in a deranged social media post on Tuesday. Making matter worse, we have an unqualified, war-crimes advocate with a drinking problem in charge of the military.

If ever there was a need for Congress to step in and do its job of checking the president, it is now.

But Congress is not even in session.

Some Republicans have publicly endorsed Trump’s madness. Republican leaders seem to be keeping quiet. As I write this, at about 4 PM EDT on Tuesday afternoon, Speaker Johnson’s only posts on Xitter today are about the “long overdue but welcome news” that the International Olympic Committee has banned transgender athletes from women’s events and an Uber Eats driver’s appreciation of Trump tax cuts.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s latest post is a retweet of a March 20 attack on Democrats for their opposition to Trump’s “Save America [By Suppressing Votes] Act.”

Democrats, on the other hand, have been demanding Congress come back into session and stop the madness. Notably, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has not.

Trump woke up this morning threatening genocide against a country of 90 million people.

We should be back in DC RIGHT NOW to stop this deranged madman from blowing up the world. Does this seem urgent to you, Speaker Johnson? How can you sleep at night??

Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@repyassansari.bsky.social) 2026-04-07T16:49:15.171Z

Speaker Johnson, we are calling on you to bring the House back to DC IMMEDIATELY!

The Cabinet needs to invoke the 25th Amendment. But Congress can’t just sit on its hands and wait for that to happen when the President is threatening to commit war crimes TONIGHT.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury (NM-01) (@repstansbury.bsky.social) 2026-04-07T17:56:59.582Z

The President is threatening to destroy an entire civilization.

Congress must finally reclaim its war power from this increasingly dangerous president.

Before he creates more chaos and destruction.

Before more servicemembers get killed.

Sen. Adam Schiff (@schiff.senate.gov) 2026-04-07T19:23:37.326Z

“A whole civilization will die tonight," is plainly threatening genocide and war crimes. Congress MUST step in.

Republicans need to join Democrats to take action.

Call Congress back into session—we should vote to end this war immediately.

Senator Patty Murray (@murray.senate.gov) 2026-04-07T18:25:02.903Z

This is an extremely sick person.

Each Republican who refuses to join us in voting against this wanton war of choice owns every consequence of whatever the hell this is.

Chuck Schumer (@schumer.senate.gov) 2026-04-07T13:42:39.649Z

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