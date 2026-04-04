Ron Johnson Hits The Panic Button Over Democracy

Sen Ron Johnson went on Fox to once again push for ending filibusters so that they could pass their SAVE Trump's Ass From The Voters Act. But instead of presenting a calm, clear argument, RoJo went all Chicken Little and started having a nervous breakdown on air:

BARTIROMO: How are you going to feel if, in fact, your colleagues get back to power and they do it?

ROJO: Well, we would feel like schmucks, okay? And we would deserve to feel like schmucks.

Again, you know, I keep pointing out to my colleagues, I've been there 15 years, we passed six out of 180 appropriation bills on time. Six. That's a 96 percent, 97 percent failure rate. How much more broken the United Senate gets. So look at reality, look at the reality of what Democrats will do, step up to the plate, let's make sure that we can, again, save this country, secure our elections, you know, secure our border.

You know, I was disappointed in the Supreme Court, the justices there. I mean, this is using the Constitution, you know, it's not a suicide pact. And unfortunately, the justices that they may, maybe their ruling will be on the law and on the Constitution, but you have to look at the bigger picture here, what is happening with China, with the, you know, tourism, birthright citizenship, tourism. This is going to destroy this country, you know, creating all these, you know, millions of voters that will obviously not be voting in the best interests of America. So we have to understand exactly what the left is doing, what kind of China is doing, and we need to act now to prevent that.