Ron Johnson Claims Democrats Control The Senate

Sen Ron Johnson said that while people say that the Republicans own the Senate, they really don't, blaming the filibuster.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJune 14, 2026

Sen Ron Johnson (MAGA-Moscow) recently appeared on Newsmax. They were talking about the possibility of another shutdown when RoJo made a spit-take worthy comment:

NEWSMAX: Everything you're saying is backed up by this recent Politico article as well, saying the Democrats are setting the stage now for another fight, and instead of illegal migrants at the center, it's defense spending, and they're talking about another shutdown. Should Americans have to worry about another shutdown?

ROJO: Yes, because the Democrats. Again, don't blame Republicans. I know they say we control the Senate. We don't. As long as the filibuster is available, as long as you have that 60-vote threshold, we need the cooperation of seven Democrats, and we just simply aren't getting it. So Democrats vote block again.

See, RoJo, here's the thing - there are more Republican senators than Democratic Senators. Even if you throw the Independents in with the Democrats, there are still more Republicans. So you all control the Senate.

What you are lacking is not control; it is the ability to govern. And no, dictating is not governing. The Republicans, like RoJo, are so used to buy-partisanship that they have forgotten how to do bipartisanship.

But don't worry too much about it right now. With any amount of luck, you won't have to worry about it at all after November.

Ron Johnson: "Don't blame Republicans. I know they say we control the Senate. We don't."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-06-10T13:39:44.191Z

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