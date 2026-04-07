'Time To Say No': Tucker Carlson Calls On US Military To Disobey Trump

MAGA influencer Tucker Carlson called on members of the White House and the U.S. military to disobey President Donald Trump if he tries to commit war crimes in Iran.

"Unless somebody puts the brakes on right away, we're going to wind up in a place that we can't even imagine," Carlson warned on a podcast this week. "And so that means, because this is obvious to anyone who's paying any attention, that if you work in the White House, work in the US military, now it's time to say, no, absolutely not."

"And say it directly to the president, no," he continued. "Case you're thinking about using some weapon and mass destruction, it's the population of Iran, in whose name we liberated Iran, we killed their religious leader for their benefit. Do you remember that? This was last month."

Carlson called for resignations in addition to insubordination.

"Those people who are in direct contact with the president need to say no, all resigned," he said. "I'll do whatever I can do legally to stop this because this is insane. And if given the order, I'm not carrying it out. Figure out the codes on the football yourself. Because everything hangs in the balance right now."

"This is not hysteria. This is 100% real," he added. "And yet the people in this country, by and large, sleepwalking along, no, the future will be pretty much like today, maybe a little different. That's not the lesson of history. Things change fast and forever. There are pivot points where nothing is the same. Sometimes it's better, but mostly it's not."

For his part, Trump has warned that a "whole civilization will die tonight" in Iran if the country does not meet his demands.