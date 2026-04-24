You Don't Need To 'Hand It To' Tucker Carlson - EVER

Mediaite reports:

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson apologized on Monday for campaigning for President Donald Trump, declaring that he would be “tormented” by the decision “for a long time” to come. During an interview with his brother Buckley Carlson – a Republican Party operative who previously wrote speeches for Trump – Carlson expressed regret for having publicly supported the president, who has repeatedly attacked him in recent months. “You wrote speeches for him, I campaigned for him. I mean, we’re implicated in this, for sure,” said Carlson to his brother on The Tucker Carlson Show. “It’s not enough to say, ‘Well I changed my mind,’ or like, ‘Oh this is bad, I’m out.’ ...” ... The former Fox News host continued, “So I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences. You know, we’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be, and I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people, and it was not intentional. That’s all I’ll say.”

Well, that's nice, but please don't offer Tucker Carlson honorary membership in the resistance. Note what else he's been saying in response to Trump's Truth Social attacks on him and other right-wing critics.

Responding to Trump’s attacks this month, Carlson remarked, “I’ve always liked Trump and still feel sorry for him, as I do for all slaves... He’s hemmed in by other forces. He can’t make his own decisions. It’s awful to watch.”

Carlson said that to Newsmax on April 10. At that time, Carlson portrayed Trump as a victim -- specifically, of Israel. The "morning note" he published on his website that day said that we're fighting a war with Iran because Israel blackmailed Trump.

Establishment media never reports this, but the Israeli government has a storied history of blackmailing U.S. presidents. Perhaps the most jarring example occurred in the 90s, when Israel used recordings of a Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky phone sex session as leverage to pressure Clinton into releasing convicted spy Jonathan Pollard from prison. We’re not joking. That really happened.

(There are reports to that effect.)

The phone sex story is worth remembering as President Trump attempts to end the Iran War. Like many other things Israel has done, it shows that America’s “special ally” is willing to play very dirty to achieve its goals.... Based on the country’s past, its leaders are doubtlessly willing to push as hard as necessary to ensure the bloodshed continues. That could mean Clinton-style blackmail against Trump, or something far more morbid.... He is under a level of pressure that most people cannot fathom, with rabid Israel Firsters viciously harassing him any time he dares to stray even slightly from their favorite country’s agenda. Their shameless pursuit is steadfast enough to make even a man like Donald Trump go mad.... They are never grateful, they always want more, and they refuse to give the president even an inch of breathing room.... He is facing a level of pressure that is dark enough to make him abandon his campaign promises and morph into the precise kind of politician he once vowed to destroy. He would not have let that happen unless his personal stakes were really high. We hope he overcomes.

I'm no fan of the Israeli government, but while it's obvious that Benjamin Netanyahu persuaded Trump to go to war, Bibi was clearly pushing on an open door. Trump's egomania is at its peak right now, and he's casting about for projects that, in his view, will secure his legacy as the greatest and most consequential president -- the greatest and most consequential person -- who ever lived.

What's new in the Buckley Carson interview is that he and his brother portray Trump as a villain and not just a victim. Starting at about 2:02:00, Tucker implies that Trump is pursuing the war with Iran because he's a secret Jew -- yes, really.

BUCKLEY CARLSON: So, um, the enormous amount of money he got from Miriam Adelson now seems -- it seemed suspect to a lot of people at the time, but, you know, there's a lot of money in politics, to run for president requires an enorm-- I mean, Cackling Cameltoe [Kamala Harris] went through two billion dollars in four months. So, um, sure, there's an argument to be made that you get money from those who will give it to you. It's just the nature of that game. But it's still reprehensible and it's still a big question mark. Why would someone who has obvious and demonstrated allegiance to a foreign power give Donald Trump 250 million dollars while he's running for president? I mean, how is that defensible? It's really not.... TUCKER CARLSON: ... I just think, given his behavior and his demonstrated disloyalty and viciousness to previous supporters.... BUCKLEY: Yes. TUCKER: ... why wouldn't he display the same lack of loyalty to Miriam Adelson? I mean, that's kind of the ques-- the only people he's been loyal to are the neocons and his donors. So he's attacked, you know, so he attacks Islam. Some of us stand up and say, "Probably shouldn't be attacking a religion." "Oh, you're a Muslim. Secret Muslim. You love Muslims." No, just-- I like reverence, and I don't think you should attack people on the basis of their religion. You don't attack their religion. BUCKLEY: Yes. TUCKER: And all these, like, evangelicals are like, "Oh, yeah, see? You're a Muslim." The next week he attacks Jesus. Okay. 'Cause it's all connected, right? BUCKLEY: Clearly. TUCKER: Of course. BUCKLEY: You know, well beyond money, obviously. TUCKER: Well, right, but the one person he's never going to attack is Rebbe Schneerson. BUCKLEY: Yes. TUCKER: And, uh, you know, Chabad leader, who's passed, but-- who I'm not attacking, by the way, but who was regarded as the Messiah by many of his followers. I don't think Trump should attack him, to be clear, but Trump would never attack him. That's the one Messiah he will never attack. So, like, what is that?

It's bizarre to me that Tucker fixates on Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, who was the leader of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement but is not revered by the majority of Jews, and is certainly seen as the Messiah only by members of that movement. But Tucker needs to elevate some Jew to the status of Jesus or Muhammad in order to make this batshit argument, so Schneerson it is.

If you open up the information panel on the YouTube page for this video, you see links to some merchandise you can buy at his site. This is the one that jumped out at me:

It's a parody of the famous logo for The Godfather, with marionette strings. It reads, "AIPAC: An offer you can't refuse."

I loathe AIPAC. I wish it had less influence over American politics. But I don't think it kills people, or tries to. The Brothers Carlson seem to blame AIPAC and/or Israel for the Trump assassination attempts (shortly after 2:01:00 in the clip):

TUCKER: But what was this? Was this always the plan? BUCKLEY: You know, looking back after the last year and a half, it seems like it kind of was, and it's easy-- well, you could get really deep about it and say, "What was Butler? Like, how was it that he-- and Ryan Routh?" I mean, he was subject to two legitimate assassination attempts. Have we ever gotten to the bottom -- I know you've talked a lot about this, but have we ever gotten to the bottom of that? TUCKER: I have talked a lot about it. I don't know the answer, but I know that those investigations have been stymied. Fact.

Translation: (((They))) tried to kill him twice, so he's fighting the war (((they))) want him to fight. See also "That could mean Clinton-style blackmail against Trump, or something far more morbid" in the April 10 "morning note."

Did Israel use death threats to persuade Trump to attack Iran? Nahhh. Trump attacked Iran because he's a blithering idiot.

Published with permission of No More Mister Nice Blog