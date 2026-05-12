Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Ren performs, Bitter Sweet Symphony.

No More Mister Nice Blog wants Democrats to quit cooperating with our failed political press.

String in a Maze declares purity politics is a one-way ratchet.

Above The Law explains why most (legal) AI tools make junior lawyers worse.

For Such A Time As This says we are living through times designed to grind us down to the nub, so Stand Tall and Say THIS IS ME.

Bonus Track: Colossal takes us to the "Black and Blue" art exhibit in London. Simply amazing.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).