Mike’s Blog Round-Up

The bitter and the sweet
By TengrainMay 12, 2026

Above, Ren performs, Bitter Sweet Symphony.

No More Mister Nice Blog wants Democrats to quit cooperating with our failed political press.

String in a Maze declares purity politics is a one-way ratchet.

Above The Law explains why most (legal) AI tools make junior lawyers worse.

For Such A Time As This says we are living through times designed to grind us down to the nub, so Stand Tall and Say THIS IS ME.

Bonus Track: Colossal takes us to the "Black and Blue" art exhibit in London. Simply amazing.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

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