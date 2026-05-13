Trump Refunded $166 Billion To Corporations. You Got Nada.

Distributed among customers who paid tariff-bloated prices? Reduced prices of vehicles sold now? Will Ford and GM ease the financial burden of citizens with bank accounts squeezed in the first place?
By Cliff SchecterMay 13, 2026

The Trump administration, with its habit for converting larceny into policy, is preparing to refund roughly $166 billion in tariffs to the very corporations that already collected the money from the public. One might as well reimburse a bank robber for wear and tear on his ransom notes.

Ford expects $1.3 billion. GM, $500 million. What noble purpose shall the torrent of cash serve? Distributed among customers who paid tariff-bloated prices? Reduced prices of vehicles sold now? Will Ford and GM ease the financial burden of citizens with bank accounts squeezed in the first place? Of course not. Automakers, like other companies getting tariff refunds from Trump, say they'll deposit them in their accounts to “boost earnings.”

Thus, we have the whole farce. The public pays inflated prices while corporate titans lecture us about patriotism. Trump's Treasury sends them a rebate for expenses passed onto the public. Finally, the same corporations announce improved quarterly earnings, and financial press hails it as evidence of managerial brilliance.

The American consumer, meanwhile, stands blinking in the smoke like a peasant who has just watched all his or her possessions loaded into the back of a thief’s wagon with nothing left behind but...

Read the rest at Blue Amp Media!

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon