Nicole Locklin Targets The Epstein Class—They’re Not Ready

To hear someone so smart, so competent, and confident discuss issues most Democrats have til recently avoided, gives me the most confidence I've had in a while about where we're headed....
By Cliff SchecterMay 5, 2026

I spoke with Nicole Locklin today, running for Congress in Florida's 26th congressional district. A lawyer and tech maven full of charisma and fire for universal healthcare, taxing the hell out of billionaires and regulating disinformation. To hear someone so smart, so competent, and confident discuss issues most Democrats have til recently avoided, gives me the most confidence I've had in a while about where we're headed.

Locklin knew the billionaire tricks (like borrowing against the value of their stock portfolios so they never have to pay taxes on realized gains) and is more than ready to end them. If you catch it in a quick frame of her launch video she walks past "fuck ICE" written on a wall. It was no accident.

As Trump's base turns on him, corrupt right-wingers tempt fate, and populist Democrats take on the billionaire predators, we're approaching a moment like Hungary's. One where the corruption, perversion, and cruelty adds up to a populace sick and tired of Trumpism, and ready to toss them all out. If we're lucky, Nicole Locklin and those like her will keep fighting to remove the cancer from our government, and give us a brighter future...

Wanna know more about this incredible candidate? Read more at BAM and watch our interview!

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