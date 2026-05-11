The Top 5 Satire Clips That Ruined The GOP's Week

David Shuster is back with the Top 5 comedic satire clips of the week, and the writers’ room of the internet has been busy. Five song-parody and Lego-animated takedowns made the cut this week, and not one of them needs more than ninety seconds to ruin a politician’s day.

First, Patrick Fitzgerald gives Rudy Giuliani the send-off he positively didn’t earn. The Muppets then show up to explain the Strait of Hormuz with a song you’ll be humming for the next week--and then some. Then you get a a Lego version of Mike Johnson sweating through his own poll numbers in real time.

And then there’s a fake pharmaceutical ad—you’ve probably already seen the gif of it floating around your feed, but you have not seen Shuster’s framing of it, which, my friends, is what you call art. The number one clip is a 1960s-sitcom parody so on-the-nose that even people who weren’t alive for the original will get the joke instantly.

What is that number one clip then? Well... you can click here to go to Blue Amp Media and watch the rest!