Iran Is Charging Us A Toll And MAGA Is Losing Its Own People

During our interview show at Blue Amp Media, Amped Up w/ Cliff Schecter, we just got to talk to two amazing guests, nuclear policy expert Rebecca Lubot and Leaving MAGA founder Rich Logis. Both perfect people to talk with as Trump’s Iran “deal” is already falling apart—and the consequences could be nuclear.

What Trump's done is so ridiculous that China, Russia, and France are all now changing their nuclear doctrines in response to the irrational ravings of this Queens-bred, thinks-he's-a-king, brainf*k we somehow still have gold-ing up the Oval Office. A man who somehow finds a way to do something more knuckleheaded each and every day than he did in the last one...

The message to those still kinda, sorta MAGA...or leaning MAGA but starting to have real doubts--because, let's be honest, how could you not if you have any firing neurons left? You’re not alone. There’s a way out. And right now would be an extraordinarily good moment for you to take advantage of that exit ramp...

We have more at at Blue Amp Media from the interviews with our guests, nuclear expert Lubot, on the dangers of Trump's rhetoric, and Logis, Founder of Leaving MAGA, who got out himself and is trying to help others escape of its clutches.