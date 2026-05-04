Trump Turns Rudy’s Critical Hospitalization Into A Full-Blown Conspiracy Meltdown

Oh, bless it. Trump once again threw 'toning down the rhetoric' out the window by turning his old buddy's hospitalization into yet another greatest-hits reel of grievances while blaming Democrats. Rudy Giuliani is in critical but stable condition, and Trump's first instinct is to write a campaign ad about how the “Radical Left Lunatics” are literally trying to kill him because he was right about everything. Sure, President Stable Genius, sir.

"Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition," he wrote on Truth Social. "What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!"

"They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy," he falsely added. "So sad! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

The man who spent years mainlining conspiracy theories and hair dye is now a martyr because Democrats invented gravity or whatever. Get well soon, Rudy — preferably before the next press conference where you sweat through another bottle of Just For Men while ranting about Venezuela's voting machines.

Thoughts and prayers, y'all. Isn't that how the right does it? As for Democrats doing "anything possible to destroy our nation," well, no one has done that better than Donald J. Trump, who still can't get over his election loss in 2020 to Joe Biden. And no one has treated Rudy Giuliani worse than Rudy Giuliani.

And if Democrats have that kind of power to put someone in critical condition, it wouldn't be Giuliani. Y'all know who it would be, right? I said what I said.