Trump Wants To Spend Millions Painting EEOB Because He Finds It ‘Ugly’

In the midst of his unnecessary war that has caused gas prices to skyrocket and his unnecessary tariffs that have driven up other prices, Donald Trump is looking to spend more taxpayer money on things that don’t help the people actually paying the taxes.

In this case, it’s giving the Eisenhower Executive Office Building an unneeded and unwanted coat of paint so that it “matches” the White House, according to The New York Times at a cost of $7.5 million.

The EEOB was built between 1871 and 1888, The Times said, and is made of granite. The Washington Post reported that “a parade of preservationists have spent months imploring officials that applying paint to granite causes irreversible damage.”

The Trump White House says the paint it plans to use formed “a strong bond” with granite in early tests,” The Post further reported. “The ‘encouraging’ tests have also shown that only water is required to remove paint.”

So, what happens when it rains? The Post did not say.

It reported that the National Capital Planning Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to obtain more information about the plans. The Post also noted that the commission is now led by Trump “allies.” In case you doubt that "allies" really means "puppets," The Times said that it was “clear from the comments at the meeting that, despite some questions, Mr. Trump’s appointees on the panel did not want to stand in the president’s way.”